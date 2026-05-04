Critter Camp Scheduled

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will once again be working with NIACC this summer to host Critter Camp, a week-long series of day camps for kids going into grades 1-5. The camps will be held from 9:00-11:00 AM at several locations throughout the county June 8th -12th. The cost of the camps will be $9 and that cost will cover all five days.

The first camp will be held at the Hanson Nature Center and will focus on teaching kids about birds. On Tuesday, the kids will learn about insects at Thorpe Park. They will return to Thorpe Park on Wednesday for a morning of fishing. On Thursday, everyone will meet back at the nature center to learn about reptiles and amphibians. Then, the week will culminate with exploring the pond at Pilot Knob State Park on Friday!

Registration is required for Critter Camp, and that can be made by signing up online at niacc.augusoft.net and registering for Class #22344 (or searching for “Critter Camp”). People can also call NIACC at 641-422-4358 to register. For more information about the camps themselves, people can contact either Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at 641-567-3390 or Ashley Kraus at NIACC at 641-422-4476. Information about Critter Camp can also be found on the WCCB web site at

winnebagocountyiowa.gov/conservation.

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