Winnebago County Supervisors to Meet Tuesday

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live on lkiow.com or b1031.com at that time. The board will first discuss drainage matters with Winnebago County Drainage Clerk Kris Oswald. The discussion will include appointing Jacobson-Westergard as the engineer to survey the Drainage District 35-89 Lateral 12 waterway to determine what, if any, repair should be done. There will also be discussion regarding the joint agreement with Faribault County, MN and the invoices that were received for work done between 2002 and 2019.

The board will hear from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders on the state of the county roads including any planned or ongoing projects.

Supervisors will consider a resolution for creating a Veterans Affairs Donations fund and set a Public Hearing date for Fiscal Year ’26 Budget Amendment #2.