The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 5/4/26

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. Dani Eisentrager, member of Iowa State Bar Foundation, to present commemorative flag in recognition of America’s 250 th Anniversary.

6. Review and act on Courthouse Grounds Use for First Citizens Bank on July 24, 2026.

7. 9:15 a.m. Hold Budget Amendment Hearing on the Wright County Budget for Fiscal Year 2025 – 2026.

8. Review and act on Resolution 2026-15 to adopt the Fiscal Year 2025 – 2026 Wright County Budget Amendment and appropriation to various departments.

9. Update on the decision by the Iowa DNR for the construction permit for the Buffalo Site in Vernon Township.

10. Discuss and consider options relating to Taylor Avenue Bridge.

11. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Consider FY26 Iowa DOT Secondary Roads Budget Amendment.

b. Secondary Roads Update

12. Consider going into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(c) to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation in regard to Legge Claims.

13. Old Business.

14. New Business.

15. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. Review and sign any drainage work orders.

6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.