The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 5/4/26

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965?pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

6. Project updates/change orders

a. Conservation Remodel Project

b. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project

c. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project

d. Administrative Office Building Project

7. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor/Cigarette License

12. Manure Management Plan – Annual Update Acknowledgement

13. Elizabeth Thyer, Gardiner + Company – FY25 Audit Review – 9:00 A.M.

14. Building/Grounds

a.General

b.Maintenance

15. Discussion/possible action – North Iowa Detention Center

16. Discussion/possible action – Rescind March 16, 2026 motion to Opt out of CSN in FY27

17. WINN-WORTH BETCO

18. Water/Wastewater

a.Discussion/possible action – 3E Customer Preventive Maintenance Agreements

b.Discussion/possible action – Diamond Jo Casino – Small Watertower Painting & Signage

19. Department Head Discussion

20. Supervisor Comments

Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and

Owner/Operator Ag Property)

21. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

22. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – tbd – 11:30 A.M.

b. DD #14 Completion Hearing – May 4 – 9:30 A.M.

Adjourn