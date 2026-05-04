The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 5/4/26
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965?pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
6. Project updates/change orders
a. Conservation Remodel Project
b. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project
c. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project
d. Administrative Office Building Project
7. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
8. Claims
9. Reports
10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
11. Liquor/Cigarette License
12. Manure Management Plan – Annual Update Acknowledgement
13. Elizabeth Thyer, Gardiner + Company – FY25 Audit Review – 9:00 A.M.
14. Building/Grounds
a.General
b.Maintenance
15. Discussion/possible action – North Iowa Detention Center
16. Discussion/possible action – Rescind March 16, 2026 motion to Opt out of CSN in FY27
17. WINN-WORTH BETCO
18. Water/Wastewater
a.Discussion/possible action – 3E Customer Preventive Maintenance Agreements
b.Discussion/possible action – Diamond Jo Casino – Small Watertower Painting & Signage
19. Department Head Discussion
20. Supervisor Comments
Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and
Owner/Operator Ag Property)
21. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
22. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – tbd – 11:30 A.M.
b. DD #14 Completion Hearing – May 4 – 9:30 A.M.
Adjourn
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