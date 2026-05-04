The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 5/4/26

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/579145853

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Kami Ochoa, Hancock County Health Systems, re: request for use of opioid funding, possibly consider request for use of opioid funding

9:30 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance, discuss and possibly consider quote for update to maintenance vehicle with Line-X of Clear Lake-Mason City

9:40 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, discuss staffing, review ICEA Service Bureau Time Tracking

10:00 a.m. Discuss use of timeclocks/time reporting system

10:15 a.m. Ike Zebedee, Conservation, re: consider payroll changes

10:20 a.m. Consider claims

Recess/Adjournment as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees

10:30 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

*Public forum for drainage

Consider stamped warrants

Consider drainage work orders

Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects

Consider drainage invoices

Review drainage levies

Adjournment as Drainage Trustees