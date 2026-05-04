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The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 5/4/26

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: May 1, 2026

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/579145853

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Kami Ochoa, Hancock County Health Systems, re: request for use of opioid funding, possibly consider request for use of opioid funding
9:30 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance, discuss and possibly consider quote for update to maintenance vehicle with Line-X of Clear Lake-Mason City
9:40 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, discuss staffing, review ICEA Service Bureau Time Tracking
10:00 a.m. Discuss use of timeclocks/time reporting system
10:15 a.m. Ike Zebedee, Conservation, re: consider payroll changes

10:20 a.m. Consider claims
Recess/Adjournment as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees
10:30 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Consider stamped warrants
Consider drainage work orders
Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects
Consider drainage invoices
Review drainage levies
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: May 1, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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