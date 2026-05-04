$5.9 Million Federal Investment Coming to Winnebago County

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) welcomed an announcement that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will provide $5.9 million in federal funds to the City of Leland to improve its wastewater system and ensure compliance with water quality standards.

“This investment in Leland’s wastewater system is welcome news for local residents and will directly support the health and safety of Iowans in Winnebago County. I’m glad to see federal dollars flowing to support meaningful projects in rural Iowa. In the Senate, I’ll keep working to ensure our state gets the funding needed to keep our communities strong,” Grassley said.

This Rural Development investment will be used to help the city of Leland improve its wastewater system. This project will construct a two-cell aerated lagoon, install a submerged attached growth reactor treatment system and install an ultraviolet disinfection system. These improvements will help bring the system into compliance with water quality standards and promote the health and safety of residents and visitors of this rural Winnebago County community.