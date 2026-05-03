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Sunday Talk: Grassley on Iran, SAVE America and the Farm Bill
U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley recently spoke with reporters on several key issues. Topics include: the national debt, the Farm Bill, the SAVE America Act, E15, Iran and rural healthcare in our Sunday Talk.
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