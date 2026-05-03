Forest City Council to Address Hazard Mitigation Plan

The Forest City Council will meet on Monday evening beginning at 7pm. You can view the meeting at either kiow.com or b1031.com at that time. The council will review and possibly approve the consent agenda consisting of meeting minutes and claims.

The council will turn to the 2nd reading of two ordinances. The first deals with the establishment of a Parks and Recreation Commission while the other involves the definition of Alternative Street Vehicles or ASVs. The ASV resolution also sets insurance parameters and fees for the vehicles.

The board will then turn to the resolution adopting the Winnebago County Multi-Jurisdictional and Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan. The proposal outlines for the city what should be done in the event of an emergency either natural or man-made. a draft of the plan can be viewed at https://www.cityofforestcity.com/2026hazardmitigationdraft

The council will address an electric rate summary, a software update, a pay request for the water/wastewater improvements project, and discuss the new website software programs.

The council will close the meeting with reports from each council member, staff members, and hear from the public in a public forum.