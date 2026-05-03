April Was Wetter and Warmer The Usual

We could be looking at a lot of flowers in May as state climatologist Justin Glisan says we had a record amount of April showers. They put the month in the top ten for precipitation.

He says April was also warmer, with the statewide average temperature just above 52 degrees.

Glisan says the conditions were the perfect recipe for more storms.

Glisan says we don’t normally see that many twisters in April.

There were not confirmed tornadoes last May, which was the first time that happened since 2013. Glisan says the storms and the rains they brought were welcome in many areas of the state.

May is historically the second wettest month in Iowa behind June, but Glisan says the early outlook shows things being a little cooler and drier.