Wright County Board to Adopt FY 2026 Budget Amendment

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting on kiow.com or b1031.com at that time. After an open forum, the board will welcome Dani Eisentrager who is a member of Iowa State Bar Foundation, to present a commemorative flag in recognition of America’s 250th Anniversary. The board will then review a request to use the Courthouse Grounds by First Citizens Bank on July 24, 2026. They may act on the request.

At 9:15 a.m. the board will hold a Budget Amendment Hearing on the Wright County Budget Fiscal Year 2025 – 2026. The board may review and act on Resolution 2026-15 to adopt the Fiscal Year 2025 – 2026 Wright County Budget Amendment and appropriation to various departments.

The board is expected to get an update on the decision by the Iowa DNR for the construction permit for the Buffalo Site in Vernon Township. This will be followed by a discussion on the options relating to Taylor Avenue Bridge.

After hearing from Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons about the Fiscal Year 2026 Iowa DOT Secondary Road Budget, the board will Consider going into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(c) to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation in regard to Legge Claims.

After the closed session, the board will convene as drainage trustees to handle all county drainage matters.