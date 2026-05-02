Worth County Board to Meet Monday

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting at that time on either kiow.com or b1031.com. The board will go over road maintenance with Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm. He will ask the board to review and possibly approve the Secondary Roads Fiscal Year 27 DOT Budget and Five-year Construction Program.

The board will go over project updates on the Conservation Remodel Project, the Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project, the Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project, and the Administrative Office Building Project.

The board will hear from Elizabeth Thyer of Gardiner+ Company regarding the Fiscal Year 2025 Audit Review.

The supervisors will get an update on the general maintenance of the courthouse building and grounds and hold a discussion on the North Iowa Detention Center. They may also rescind the motion to opt out of CSN for Fiscal Year 2027. Another discussion will center around Water/Wastewater and the 3E Customer Preventive Maintenance Agreements.

Finally, they will hold a Discussion along with possible action on the Diamond Jo Casino small water tower painting and signage.