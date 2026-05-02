Saturday Morning Fishing Report: May Holds Warmer Fishing Conditions
See you at the ballpark!
Join the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, in partnership with the Iowa Cubs, for Outdoors Day with the Iowa Cubs, on May 8.
- The first 750 youth through the gates will receive a mini tackle box in partnership with Berkley, Plano, Fleet Farm, Killer Jigs and the American Sportfishing Association R3 Grant Program.
- Check out the DNR booth for exciting activities and giveaways, including the kids’ area where you will find casting games and the opportunity to color your own T-shirt.
Tickets are $15.02 each, and $4 from the sale of each ticket goes to support the Iowa Hunter Education Association with conservation and outdoor recreation programs across Iowa. Go to https://www.gofevo.com/
Gates open at 6 p.m., first pitch is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. Enjoy a night of baseball, fireworks, and outdoor fun while supporting conservation and outdoor recreation.
Area Weather
Northwest
Black Hawk Management District
- Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638
Shore fishing is productive on many area lakes. Water temperatures are around 60 degrees. Last updated on 04/30/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 58.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Water Temperature (°F): 58.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are picking up some crappie from shore. Try anywhere in Town Bay, near the fish house, and along Ice House Point shoreline.
- Walleye – Good: Anglers are picking up fish by boat and from shore. Jigs and crawlers work best; anglers are also using crankbaits and twisters. Popular places to fish include: Town Bay, along Ice House Point shoreline, North shore, and the east end near the outlet.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Black Crappie – Fair: Look for crappie near woody structure along shore. Use a small minnow under a bobber or a small jig.
- Walleye – Fair
Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)
- Water Temperature (°F): 58.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Walleye – Fair: Try along the east shore, north shore, near the inlet, and in the marina as the water temperatures warm back up. Use a twister or try a minnow or leach under a bobber from shore.
- White Bass – Slow
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Clear Lake Management District
- Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517
For information on lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office. Last updated on 04/09/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 55.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The lake is at crest. All courtesy docks are in for the season.
- Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching walleyes on a variety of baits.
- Yellow Bass – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with bait. Best bite is afternoon on warmer days.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The courtesy dock is in for the season.
- Black Crappie – Fair: Try trolling or drift fishing in 5 to 10 feet of water.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Water clarity is over 6 feet. The courtesy docks are in for the season.
- Largemouth Bass – Good
- Walleye – Slow
- Yellow Perch – Status Unsure
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The courtesy dock is in for the season.
- Largemouth Bass – Good
- Yellow Perch – Slow
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
The river level is 6.34 feet.
Northern Pike – Status Unsure
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Spirit Lake Management District
- Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542
Most lake temperatures are in the low 60s. Many fish species have started to move into shallower water; bites have started to pick up. The walleye season opens on the Iowa Great Lakes at 12AM Saturday, May 2. Expect many anglers to be out for the walleye opener. Last updated on 04/30/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 62.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
All ramps are open. The walleye season opens May 2nd.
- Black Crappie – Slow
- Bluegill – Fair
- Pumpkinseed – Fair
- Water Temperature (°F): 62.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Water Temperature (°F): 60.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Some anglers have been catching fish from shore.
- Yellow Bass – Fair
Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)
- Water Temperature (°F): 60.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Water Temperature (°F): 60.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Boat ramp docks are in. The channel at Templar Park boat ramp was cleared allowing easier travel to and from the lake. The walleye season opens May 2.
- Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are catching fish in 16 feet of water. Using electronics makes it easy to get on top of fish. Try 1/16th and 1/32nd ounce jigs with a minnow or plastic.
- Bluegill – Fair: Some anglers have been successful with hook, worm and bobber from shore.
- Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers were catching good amounts of quality-size, 9- to 13-inch fish during the ice season.
- Water Temperature (°F): 56.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
All ramps should be available for use. The walleye season opens May 2.
- Bluegill – Fair
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