Saturday Morning Fishing Report: May Holds Warmer Fishing Conditions

See you at the ballpark!

Join the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, in partnership with the Iowa Cubs, for Outdoors Day with the Iowa Cubs, on May 8.

The first 750 youth through the gates will receive a mini tackle box in partnership with Berkley, Plano, Fleet Farm, Killer Jigs and the American Sportfishing Association R3 Grant Program.

Check out the DNR booth for exciting activities and giveaways, including the kids’ area where you will find casting games and the opportunity to color your own T-shirt.

Tickets are $15.02 each, and $4 from the sale of each ticket goes to support the Iowa Hunter Education Association with conservation and outdoor recreation programs across Iowa. Go to https://www.gofevo.com/ event/Iowa4 for ticket information.

Gates open at 6 p.m., first pitch is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. Enjoy a night of baseball, fireworks, and outdoor fun while supporting conservation and outdoor recreation.

Area Weather

Saturday Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.