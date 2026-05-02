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Saturday Morning Fishing Report: May Holds Warmer Fishing Conditions

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor10 hours agoLast Updated: May 1, 2026

See you at the ballpark!

Join the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, in partnership with the Iowa Cubs, for Outdoors Day with the Iowa Cubs, on May 8.

  • The first 750 youth through the gates will receive a mini tackle box in partnership with Berkley, Plano, Fleet Farm, Killer Jigs and the American Sportfishing Association R3 Grant Program.
  • Check out the DNR booth for exciting activities and giveaways, including the kids’ area where you will find casting games and the opportunity to color your own T-shirt.

Tickets are $15.02 each, and $4 from the sale of each ticket goes to support the Iowa Hunter Education Association with conservation and outdoor recreation programs across Iowa. Go to https://www.gofevo.com/event/Iowa4 for ticket information.

Gates open at 6 p.m., first pitch is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. Enjoy a night of baseball, fireworks, and outdoor fun while supporting conservation and outdoor recreation.

Area Weather

Saturday
Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Northwest

Black Hawk Management District

  • Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638

Shore fishing is productive on many area lakes. Water temperatures are around 60 degrees. Last updated on 04/30/2026

Arrowhead Lake (Sac)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 58.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Hawk Lake (Sac)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 58.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable
  • Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are picking up some crappie from shore. Try anywhere in Town Bay, near the fish house, and along Ice House Point shoreline.
  • Walleye – Good: Anglers are picking up fish by boat and from shore. Jigs and crawlers work best; anglers are also using crankbaits and twisters. Popular places to fish include: Town Bay, along Ice House Point shoreline, North shore, and the east end near the outlet.

Brushy Creek Lake (Webster)

  • Ramp Condition: Useable
  • Black Crappie – Fair: Look for crappie near woody structure along shore. Use a small minnow under a bobber or a small jig.
  • Walleye – Fair

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 58.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable
  • Walleye – Fair: Try along the east shore, north shore, near the inlet, and in the marina as the water temperatures warm back up. Use a twister or try a minnow or leach under a bobber from shore.
  • White Bass – Slow

Clear Lake Management District

  • Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517

For information on lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office. Last updated on 04/09/2026

Clear Lake (Cerro Gordo)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 55.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is at crest. All courtesy docks are in for the season.

  • Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching walleyes on a variety of baits.
  • Yellow Bass – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with bait. Best bite is afternoon on warmer days.

Crystal Lake (Hancock)

  • Ramp Condition: Useable

The courtesy dock is in for the season.

  • Black Crappie – Fair: Try trolling or drift fishing in 5 to 10 feet of water.

Rice Lake (Winnebago)

  • Ramp Condition: Useable

Water clarity is over 6 feet. The courtesy docks are in for the season.

Silver Lake (Worth) (Worth)

  • Ramp Condition: Useable

The courtesy dock is in for the season.

Winnebago River (Cerro Gordo)

  • Ramp Condition: Not applicable

The river level is 6.34 feet.

Northern Pike – Status Unsure

Spirit Lake Management District

  • Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542

Most lake temperatures are in the low 60s. Many fish species have started to move into shallower water; bites have started to pick up. The walleye season opens on the Iowa Great Lakes at 12AM Saturday, May 2. Expect many anglers to be out for the walleye opener. Last updated on 04/30/2026

East Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 62.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable

All ramps are open. The walleye season opens May 2nd.

Ingham Lake (Emmet)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 62.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable

Lost Island Lake (Palo Alto)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 60.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable

Some anglers have been catching fish from shore.

Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 60.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable

Spirit Lake (Dickinson)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 60.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable

Boat ramp docks are in. The channel at Templar Park boat ramp was cleared allowing easier travel to and from the lake. The walleye season opens May 2.

  • Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are catching fish in 16 feet of water. Using electronics makes it easy to get on top of fish. Try 1/16th and 1/32nd ounce jigs with a minnow or plastic.
  • Bluegill – Fair: Some anglers have been successful with hook, worm and bobber from shore.
  • Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers were catching good amounts of quality-size, 9- to 13-inch fish during the ice season.

West Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 56.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable

All ramps should be available for use. The walleye season opens May 2.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor10 hours agoLast Updated: May 1, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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