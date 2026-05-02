North Iowa Outdoors: Walleye Stocking Begins

The effort to stock Iowa’s lakes and rivers with the popular walleye game fish is underway once again. The Department of Natural Resource’s Jay Rudacille they netted walleye and collected their eggs in 12 nights of work.

The eggs were collected from fish in Rathbun Lake, Storm Lake, Spirit Lake and the Mississippi River. Rudacille says most of those eggs will hatch into fish.

The eggs have an incubation period of 12 to 21 days.

He says they keep some of fish at the hatcheries until they are eight to nine inches in size and those will get stocked in lakes and reservoirs in October and November.