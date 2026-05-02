Missing Belmond Teen Located Safely, Police Thank Community for Help

BELMOND, Iowa — A missing Belmond teenager at the center of a community-wide search has been found safe, according to an update from the Belmond Police Department.

Authorities confirmed that 15-year-old Zoey Cother, who had been reported missing earlier this week, has been located. Officials did not release additional details about where she was found but expressed gratitude for the public’s assistance during the search.

“The Belmond Police Department would like to thank everyone who called in, stopped us, or reached out in any other way,” the department said in a statement. “Our community is phenomenal.”

Zoey was last seen in Belmond before going to bed on the evening of April 28, 2026. After her disappearance, police shared that she was believed to possibly be in the Spencer, Iowa area and asked for the public’s help in locating her.

She was described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 110 pounds.

The case prompted an outpouring of support from the community, with residents sharing information and assisting law enforcement efforts.

Police have not indicated that foul play was involved and have not released further details at this time.

Authorities thanked the public again for their quick response and willingness to help bring Zoey home safely.