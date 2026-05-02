Hancock County Board to Meet Monday

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. you can view the meeting on kiow.com or b1031.com. The board will open the meeting by hearing from Kami Ochoa of Hancock County Health Systems. She will make a request for use of opioid funding from the board.

The supervisors will then hear from Jake Schreur, Director of Maintenance, who will give updates on maintenance, discuss and possibly ask the board to consider a quote for an update to the maintenance vehicle with Line-X of Clear Lake-Mason City.

County Engineer Jeremy Purvis will give the County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads. He will discuss staffing and review the ICEA Service Bureau Time Tracking. The board will then discuss the use of timeclocks and a time reporting system.

The board will then convene as drainage trustees to handle county drainage matters.