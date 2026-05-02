2026 Robert D. Blue Scholarship Now Open

The 2026 Robert D. Blue Scholarship presented by the Iowa Centennial Memorial Foundation is now open. Soon-to-be and former graduates of any Iowa high school who plan to pursue post-secondary education in the State of Iowa are encouraged to apply.

Awards are based upon an original essay, financial need, academic achievement and two letters of recommendation. Online applications and supporting documentation must be submitted no later than May 31.

Established in 1949 as part of the Iowa Centennial Memorial Foundation, the scholarship commemorates the 100th anniversary of Iowa’s statehood and reflects on the visions of former Governor Robert D. Blue. The scholarship was renamed in 1990 to honor his legacy and continues to support Iowa students attending in-state colleges or universities.

To learn more and apply, visit RDBlue.org.