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Waldorf University Readies for Graduation Ceremonies

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor11 hours agoLast Updated: April 30, 2026

With the beginning of May comes an annual rite in the area which is graduations. Waldorf University is preparing for their ceremonies according to Waldorf University President Dr. Bob Alsop.

The university has continued to evolve with the changes in the educational world. It’s online studies programs has really excelled over the years according to Alsop and is also being celebrated at the ceremonies.

Waldorf University officials will welcome back an alum as their keynote speaker for commencement.

Alsop stated that the university is proud of all of their graduates and the impact they make. With the advent of online learning, it may appear that the university has a smaller student base, but that simply is not true according to Alsop.

Alsop along with the faculty, staff, and students are looking forward to the graduation ceremonies this weekend.

 

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor11 hours agoLast Updated: April 30, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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