Public meeting set May 19 in Ventura on proposed nonresident hunting season changes

VENTURA, IOWA – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is inviting hunters and members of the public to weigh in on potential changes to nonresident small game hunting seasons during an upcoming meeting in Ventura.

The public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 19 at the Ventura Community Center, located at 4 Weimer St. The session is part of a series of discussions being held statewide this spring as the DNR considers options for the 2027 small game hunting seasons.

Small game in Iowa includes pheasants, quail, partridge, doves, rabbits and squirrels.

According to the DNR, the proposed changes focus on creating a nonresident season structure aimed at reducing conflicts during the busiest periods of fall hunting.

“We’ve been in discussion with our hunters, as part of the 2025 and 2026 winter public meetings, who indicated their support for a nonresident season structure that limits conflicts during peak activity in the fall,” said Todd Bishop, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau.

Similar season structures are already in place in neighboring states, including South Dakota and North Dakota.

The DNR plans to present a draft rule outlining the proposed changes at the Natural Resource Commission’s August meeting. Additional opportunities for public input will follow in the fall as part of the formal rulemaking process.

The May 19 meeting in Ventura is open to the public, and officials encourage anyone interested to attend and share feedback.