Belmond Police Seek Public’s Help in Search for Missing 15-Year-Old Zoey Cother
BELMOND, IOWA – Belmond Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager last seen earlier this week.
According to authorities, 15-year-old Zoey Cother was last seen in Belmond before going to bed on the evening of April 28, 2026. Since then, her whereabouts have been unknown.
Zoey is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 110 pounds. Investigators believe she may currently be in the Spencer, Iowa area.
The Belmond Police Department is actively investigating and is urging anyone who may have seen Zoey or has information about her location to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Belmond Police Department at 1-877-442-3357.
Officials are also encouraging the public to share this information to help bring Zoey home safely.
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