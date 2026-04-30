Mason City’s Burnett Speaks Out About Property Tax Reform

The Mason City Council met with City Administrator Aaron Burnett who reiterated his position on the new property tax regulations put forward by the Iowa Legislature.

Burnett sees the new tax considerations by the Iowa Legislature as potentially harming the city by not allowing the city to raise necessary funding to operate.

He also sees a number of city department and services being impacted by the changes in funding in the new tax regulations.

While salaries and employee positions may be at risk, there are other areas that will be affected.

Burnett cited that if the city and its residents wanted to continue to invest in parks, roads, and other projects, the legislature must understand that there are costs involved which Burnett felt would be at risk with the new property tax regulations.