Local Athletes Honored at 2026 MBT & KIOW Prep of the Week Banquet
Nearly Three Dozen Local Athletes Were Honored
On Wednesday evening, MBT Bank and KIOW hosted their annual Prep of the Week Banquet at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City.
Nearly three dozen local athletes from area schools were honored at the event, with a meal catered by Waldorf University and the presentation of certificates. Student athletes in attendance were selected as an MBT KIOW Prep of the Week from April 28, 2025, to April 13, 2026
*Grade listed is at the time the athlete was selected as Prep of the Week*
2025 Spring and Summer Sports
Hunter Sunkle – Junior – Forest City – Baseball
Emma Schumacher – Sophomore – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Softball
Emma Anderson – Freshman – West Hancock – Softball
Dru Seglem – Junior – Forest City – Softball
Maddie Newton – Freshman – North Iowa – Softball
Not Pictured – Audrey Overgaard – Senior – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Golf
Not Pictured – Bethany Warren – Senior – Forest City – Track & Field
Not Pictured – Avery Eastvold – Senior – Lake Mills – Track & Field
Not Pictured – Gavin Grunhovd – Senior – North Iowa – Track & Field
Not Pictured – Kane Koch – Senior – Lake Mills – Baseball
Not Pictured – Brighton Kraus – Junior – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Baseball
Not Pictured – Bailey Dagestad – Senior – Lake Mills – Softball
2025 Fall Sports
Kailyn Byom – Junior – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Volleyball
Cora Sauer – Junior – Lake Mills – Volleyball
Nathan Bixel – Junior – West Hancock – Football
Silas Gann – Senior – Forest City – Cross Country
Ty Sopko – Senior – Forest City – Football
Knute Rogne – Senior – Lake Mills – Cross Country
Emma Eichenberger – Junior – North Iowa – Volleyball
Regan Eastvold – Junior – Lake Mills – Volleyball
Lake Mills Cross Country Team – Knute Rogne SR., Brayden Eden SO., Lane Rygh JR., Royce Peterson SR., Stephen Brandenburg SR., Hayden Thompson SR., Caleb Skogen JR.
Forest City Cross Country Team – Ethan Bertram SR., Silas Gann SR., Holden Reynolds JR., Cooper Blaser JR., Liam Weissenfluh FR., Grant Gayther JR., Daunta Berg JR.
Not Pictured – Brody Heifner – Junior – Belmond-Klemme – Football
Not Pictured – Kara Renneker – Junior – Lake Mills – Cross Country
2025-26 Winter Sports
Mya Peterson – Senior – Lake Mills – Wrestling
Meara Kudej – Senior – West Hancock – Basketball
Bella Schisel – Senior – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Basketball
Alexa Heflin – Junior – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Wrestling
Kaleb Feld – Senior – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Wrestling
Hayden Brown – Senior – Forest City – Basketball
Piper Kjeldahl – Senior – Lake Mills – Wrestling
Josiah Kjeldahl – Senior – Lake Mills – Wrestling
Holden Reynolds – Junior – Forest City – Basketball
Steve Brandenburg – Senior – Lake Mills – Wrestling
Preston Davison – Sophomore – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Basketball
Jenna Dontje – Senior – Forest City – Basketball
Not Pictured – Kysen Lamb – Junior – Belmond-Klemme – Basketball
Not Pictured – Rockwell Hughes – Sophomore – North Iowa – Basketball
Not Pictured – Griffin Paulsen – Senior – Belmond-Klemme – Basketball
Not Pictured – Nash Delger – Senior – Lake Mills – Basketball
Not Pictured – Teague Smith – Senior – West Hancock – Wrestling
2026 Spring Sports
Lauren Hillesland – Senior – North Iowa – Track & Field
Lexi Isebrand – Senior – Forest City – Track & Field
Malia Hinz – Sophomore – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Track & Field
Bella Schisel – Senior – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Soccer
AJ Fuentes – Junior – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Soccer
Holden Reynolds – Junior – Forest City – Track & Field
Not Pictured – Braden Dougherty – Senior – Belmond-Klemme – Track & Field
Forest City
Lake Mills
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
West Hancock
North Iowa
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