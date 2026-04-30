Local SportsMediaPhotos

Local Athletes Honored at 2026 MBT & KIOW Prep of the Week Banquet

Nearly Three Dozen Local Athletes Were Honored

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland3 hours agoLast Updated: April 30, 2026
The 2026 Prep of the Week honorees with Heidi Fedders and Jared Schnebly of MBT Bank

On Wednesday evening, MBT Bank and KIOW hosted their annual Prep of the Week Banquet at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City.

Nearly three dozen local athletes from area schools were honored at the event, with a meal catered by Waldorf University and the presentation of certificates. Student athletes in attendance were selected as an MBT KIOW Prep of the Week from April 28, 2025, to April 13, 2026

*Grade listed is at the time the athlete was selected as Prep of the Week*

2025 Spring and Summer Sports

Hunter Sunkle – Junior – Forest City – Baseball

Hunter Sunkle

Emma Schumacher – Sophomore – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Softball

Emma Schumacher, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Emma Anderson – Freshman – West Hancock – Softball

Emma Anderson, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Dru Seglem – Junior – Forest City – Softball

Dru Seglem, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Maddie Newton – Freshman – North Iowa – Softball

Maddie Newton, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Not Pictured – Audrey Overgaard – Senior – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Golf

Not Pictured – Bethany Warren – Senior – Forest City – Track & Field

Not Pictured – Avery Eastvold – Senior – Lake Mills – Track & Field

Not Pictured – Gavin Grunhovd – Senior – North Iowa – Track & Field

Not Pictured – Kane Koch – Senior – Lake Mills – Baseball

Not Pictured – Brighton Kraus – Junior – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Baseball

Not Pictured – Bailey Dagestad – Senior – Lake Mills – Softball

2025 Fall Sports

Kailyn Byom – Junior – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Volleyball

Kailyn Byom, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Cora Sauer – Junior – Lake Mills – Volleyball

Cora Sauer, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Nathan Bixel – Junior – West Hancock – Football

Nathan Bixel, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Silas Gann – Senior – Forest City – Cross Country

Silas Gann, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Ty Sopko – Senior – Forest City – Football

Ty Sopko, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Knute Rogne – Senior – Lake Mills – Cross Country

Knute Rogne, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Emma Eichenberger – Junior – North Iowa – Volleyball

Emma Eichenberger, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Regan Eastvold – Junior – Lake Mills – Volleyball

Regan Eastvold, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Lake Mills Cross Country Team – Knute Rogne SR., Brayden Eden SO., Lane Rygh JR., Royce Peterson SR., Stephen Brandenburg SR., Hayden Thompson SR., Caleb Skogen JR.

From left to right, Knute Rogne, Brayden Eden, Lane Rygh, Royce Peterson, Stephen Brandenburg, Hayden Thompson, and Jared Schnebly of MBT. Not pictured: Caleb Skogen

Forest City Cross Country Team – Ethan Bertram SR., Silas Gann SR., Holden Reynolds JR., Cooper Blaser JR., Liam Weissenfluh FR., Grant Gayther JR., Daunta Berg JR.

From left to right, Ethan Bertram, Silas Gann, Holden Reynolds, Cooper Blaser, and Jared Schnebly of MBT. Not pictured: Liam Weissenfluh, Grant Gayther, and Daunta Berg

Not Pictured – Brody Heifner – Junior – Belmond-Klemme – Football

Not Pictured – Kara Renneker – Junior – Lake Mills – Cross Country

2025-26 Winter Sports

Mya Peterson – Senior – Lake Mills – Wrestling

Mya Peterson, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Meara Kudej – Senior – West Hancock – Basketball

Meara Kudej, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Bella Schisel – Senior – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Basketball

Bella Schisel, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Alexa Heflin – Junior – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Wrestling

Alexa Heflin, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Kaleb Feld – Senior – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Wrestling

Kaleb Feld, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Hayden Brown – Senior – Forest City – Basketball

Hayden Brown, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Piper Kjeldahl – Senior – Lake Mills – Wrestling

Piper Kjeldahl, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Josiah Kjeldahl – Senior – Lake Mills – Wrestling

Josiah Kjeldahl, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Holden Reynolds – Junior – Forest City – Basketball

Holden Reynolds, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Steve Brandenburg – Senior – Lake Mills – Wrestling

Steve Brandenburg, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Preston Davison – Sophomore – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Basketball

Preston Davison, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Jenna Dontje – Senior – Forest City – Basketball

Jenna Dontje, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Not Pictured – Kysen Lamb – Junior – Belmond-Klemme – Basketball

Not Pictured – Rockwell Hughes – Sophomore – North Iowa – Basketball

Not Pictured – Griffin Paulsen – Senior – Belmond-Klemme – Basketball

Not Pictured – Nash Delger – Senior – Lake Mills – Basketball

Not Pictured – Teague Smith – Senior – West Hancock – Wrestling

2026 Spring Sports

Lauren Hillesland – Senior – North Iowa – Track & Field

Lauren Hillesland, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Lexi Isebrand – Senior – Forest City – Track & Field

Lexi Isebrand, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Malia Hinz – Sophomore – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Track & Field

Malia Hinz, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Bella Schisel – Senior – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Soccer

Bella Schisel, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

AJ Fuentes – Junior – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Soccer

AJ Fuentes, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Holden Reynolds – Junior – Forest City – Track & Field

Holden Reynolds, left, with Jared Schnebly of MBT, right

Not Pictured – Braden Dougherty – Senior – Belmond-Klemme – Track & Field

Forest City

Back from left to right, Ty Sopko, Hunter Sunkle, Ethan Bertram, Silas Gann, Cooper Blaser, and Holden Reynolds. Front from left to right, Hayden Brown, Jenna Dontje, Lexi Isebrand, and Dru Seglem

Lake Mills

Back from left to right, Hayden Thompson, Steve Brandenburg, Knute Rogne, Lane Rygh, Royce Peterson, Brayden Eden, and Josiah Kjeldahl. Front from left to right, Mya Peterson, Cora Sauer, Regan Eastvold, and Piper Kjeldahl

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Back from left to right, Preston Davison, Kaleb Feld, and AJ Fuentes. Front from left to right, Alexa Heflin, Bella Schisel, Emma Schumacher, Kailyn Byom, and Malia Hinz

West Hancock

From left to right, Emma Anderson, Meara Kudej, and Nathan Bixel

North Iowa

From left to right, Maddie Newton, Lauren Hillesland, and Emma Eichenberger

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland3 hours agoLast Updated: April 30, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button