Una Vocis Presents Spring Concert: Through Darkness into Light

Una Vocis, North Iowa’s premier auditioned choral ensemble, will present its spring concert, Through Darkness into Light, on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 7:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church (213 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City).

Under the direction of Dennis Lee, the program reflects on the shifting seasons of human experience—the challenges, beauty, uncertainty, and resilience that shape our lives—and the ways we continue to move forward through them. Rather than a single emotional arc, the concert offers a tapestry of musical perspectives that together illuminate the complexity of the human journey.

The program will feature selected movements from Mozart’s Requiem, a work of profound depth that captures both gravity and transcendence. Contemporary voices are also highlighted, including spirituals by Minnesota composer Carol Barnett and A Departing Blessing by Amelia Ouverson, a Wartburg College graduate and native daughter of the region. The evening will conclude with Ivo Antognini’s powerful and cathartic Come to Me, set to Christina Rossetti’s poem Echo.

Joining Una Vocis is NordKor, a local youth choir under the direction of Melissa Shallberg. NordKor’s set opens with Mary Lynn Lightfoot’s Dona Nobis Pacem, followed by John Rutter’s All Things Bright and Beautiful, Clay Warnick’s choral selections from The Sound of Music, and Roger Emerson’s arrangement of Swinging on a Star. Together, their selections offer a bright and engaging complement to the program.

Through Darkness into Light invites audiences into a rich and reflective musical experience—one that acknowledges life’s uncertainties while affirming the enduring human capacity to persevere, grow, and move forward.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door for adults; student tickets are $5. Advance tickets may be purchased from choir members, at Prairie Aromatics/Soyphisticated Candles (932 E. State St., Mason City), or online at www.unavocis.org.

For more information, please visit www.unavocis.org.