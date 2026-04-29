The Forest City Chamber and Charit-Able Donations Thrift Store Presents Ribbon Cutting

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center alongside Charit-Able Donations Thrift Store hosts a Ribbon Cutting at Noon Tuesday, May 19, 2026, The Ribbon Cutting will be held at the Charit-Able Donations Thrift Store Charit-Able Donations Thrift Store Manager Pauline Eggers, Executive Director Megan Dewhurst and Marketing Coordinator Olivia Martin-King will present a Ribbon Cutting to celebrate Charit-Able Donations Chamber membership and move to new location.

Charit-Able Donations Thrift Store, managed by Eggers, provides a community lead thrift store that takes donations and sells reused goods.

The Forest City Chamber, directed by Megan Dewhurst and assisted by Olivia Martin-King, holds several events in Forest City, IA per year.

To Learn more about the event contact [email protected]