Planned Power Outage Scheduled Overnight in Buffalo Center

BUFFALO CENTER — City officials are alerting residents to a planned overnight power outage as Alliant Energy conducts repairs to a local substation.

According to a public announcement from the City of Buffalo Center, electricity service will be temporarily shut off for the entire community beginning at 11 p.m. on April 30 and is expected to be restored by 4 a.m.

The outage is necessary to allow crews to safely complete maintenance and repair work at the substation.

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead for the temporary disruption, including preparing for the loss of lighting, heating or cooling systems, and any electrically powered devices during the scheduled timeframe.