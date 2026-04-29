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Kossuth County Holds Public Hearing on Wind Farm Restart

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: April 29, 2026

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing to potentially repower the Lakota Wind Farm. Iowa Lakes Electric Cooperative President and CEO Ryan Craig explained why the cooperative was applying for the permit.

The project will work with the present wind generation units by upgrading them according to Craig.

The hope is by using existing towers and systems, the cooperative can realize the full potential of the wind farm.

The board approved the proposal.

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: April 29, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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