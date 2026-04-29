Kanawha Garage Sales Start Friday

Thirteen garage sales have been announced and more are expected in Kanawha for Friday and Saturday, May first and second. New this year are bedding plants including heirloom tomato varieties and green peppers. Also for sale are packaged garden seeds for 2026, winter onions, seed-saver blue lake green bean seeds, strawberry plants, raspberry plants, rhubarb plants, hosta plants, and shrubs in garden pots.

Highlights include a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Harley clothes, Harley memorabilia, power-washer, golf cart, 8×10 rugs, Ozark collapsible wagon, trampoline, football cards, dollar rhubarb bundles, fresh asparagus, foreign coins and Danish Mothers Day plates plus clothing, baby items, home decor, books, furniture, antiques, Kringla, baked goods, tools, shoes, old post cards, first day covers, and more.

The earliest sales start at 8:00 a.m. There is a flyer with a list and a marked city map. The Smoking Mona’s Food Truck will be downtown on Friday from 11:00 to 2:00. For more information, call Gloria Sobek at 515-293-1174.