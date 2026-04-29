Iowa Graduation Rate Climbs to 88.8%, Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels

DES MOINES — Iowa’s high school graduation rate continues its upward trend, with the Class of 2025 reaching an 88.8% graduation rate, according to data released Monday by the Iowa Department of Education.

The figure marks a 0.5 percentage point increase from the 88.3% rate recorded for the Class of 2024 and represents the highest graduation rate in the past five years. It also signals a return to — and now surpassing of — pre-pandemic levels, exceeding the 88.3% rate recorded for the Class of 2019.

State officials reported that 35,116 students graduated within four years in 2025, nearly 1,000 more than the previous year.

“In our class of 2025, nearly 1,000 more Iowans earned their high school diploma—a powerful accomplishment positioning them to learn more and earn more,” said Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow. “These gains reflect Iowa’s collective focus on accountability for learner outcomes and our unwavering commitment to empowering all students.”

The data also show notable improvements among several student groups. Graduation rates rose 1.6 percentage points for students with disabilities, 1.0 point for students from low-income backgrounds, and 4.9 points for students experiencing homelessness — the largest increase among all groups.

Additionally, Black or African American students saw graduation rate gains of 2.5 percentage points, significantly outpacing the statewide increase. Graduation rates for both male and female students increased, though female students continue to graduate at higher rates, leading males by 3.4 percentage points.

However, not all trends were positive. Graduation rates for English learners declined by 1.2 percentage points, highlighting an area of continued focus for the Department of Education.

Regionally, Iowa’s graduation rate surpasses several neighboring states, including Nebraska (87.9%), South Dakota (86.1%), Minnesota (84.9%), North Dakota (84.2%), and Michigan (84.0%). However, states such as Wisconsin (92.0%), Missouri (91.4%), Indiana (89.8%), and Illinois (89.0%) reported higher rates.

Dropout rates also improved. Iowa’s annual dropout rate for grades 9–12 fell to 2.30% (3,574 students) during the 2024–25 school year, down from 2.59% the previous year and below the pre-pandemic rate of 2.61% in 2018–19.

Meanwhile, the state’s five-year graduation rate — which includes students who take an additional year to graduate — reached 90.6% for the Class of 2024, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

State officials say the latest figures reflect continued progress while underscoring the need to support all students in reaching graduation.