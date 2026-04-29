FOREST CITY — Community members stopped by Forest City Hy-Vee on Wednesday for an EMS grill-out fundraiser that combined food, education, and support for a meaningful cause.

The event, held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., invited residents to enjoy a free-will donation lunch featuring burgers, hot dogs, chips, and drinks. Organized in partnership with Hy-Vee and the Forest City Ambulance Service (FCAS), the fundraiser aimed to both connect with the community and raise money for a new ambulance.

Attendees also had the chance to meet EMS personnel and learn more about the services they provide. A highlight of the event was the Autism Awareness ambulance, which was on display along with specialized equipment designed to assist individuals with autism during emergency situations. Visitors were encouraged to sign the ambulance with paint pens as a show of community support.

Organizers said proceeds from the grill-out will go toward the purchase of a new ambulance, helping ensure the department can continue to meet the needs of the community. Additional funds will support Carter’s Kits, which provide free replacements for autism-related tools and devices used by EMS crews.

EMS officials expressed gratitude to Hy-Vee for hosting the event and to everyone who attended or donated.

The grill-out was part of a broader effort to raise both funds and awareness, giving residents an opportunity to support local emergency services while enjoying a meal and learning more about the resources available in Forest City.