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Buffalo Center Passes Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 26-27

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: April 29, 2026

The Buffalo Center City Council met on Tuesday evening to review and approve the budget for Fiscal Year 2026-27. The council also approved a valuation of 16.57605% per $1,000 which is up from this years evaluation of 16.4762%.  Taxable growth up in Buffalo Center went up 8.53%.

The new fiscal year begins July 1st.

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: April 29, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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