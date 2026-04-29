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Buffalo Center Passes Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 26-27
The Buffalo Center City Council met on Tuesday evening to review and approve the budget for Fiscal Year 2026-27. The council also approved a valuation of 16.57605% per $1,000 which is up from this years evaluation of 16.4762%. Taxable growth up in Buffalo Center went up 8.53%.
The new fiscal year begins July 1st.
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