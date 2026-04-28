Worth County Approves Five Year Construction Program

The Worth County Board of Supervisors were approached by Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm about the outlook for road projects within the county. Some of these involved sidewalks, drainage, and other needed aspects to the road construction. Other projects involved in the plan include bridge replacements according to Brumm.

Amongst the planned construction projects there are other bridges which may require the county to be reimbursed for the work.

Brumm highlighted that the county is looking at a series of road projects which may require extensive engineering and redesign. The engineering cost would be significant, but that the county needs to begin work in these areas soon.

The board agreed to the Fiscal Year 2027 Department of Transportation budget and five year plan.