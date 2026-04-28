The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/28/26

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. 9:01 A.M. Public Hearing for DD 14 Lat 4 and 4A Reclassification report.

3. Consider for approval DD 14 Lat 4 and 4A Reclassification report.

4. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

5. 9:15 a.m. Laurence Doden to discuss DD 35 Lat 12.

6. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

7. Public Hearing on proposed plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimated total

cost for Project 95-CO95-2026PRECAST.

8. Consider for approval Resolution accepting bids for 95-CO95-2026Precast, award the associated contract to the same, and authorized the County Engineer to execute said contract.

9. Discussion regarding Hazard Mitigation Plan for Winnebago County.

10.Consider for approval Resolution to approve Hazard Mitigation Plan for Winnebago County.

11.Discussion with possible action, EMS radio system by Buffalo Center.

12.Open Forum.