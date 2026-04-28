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Lake Mills Council Discusses Possible Sewer Fee Forgiveness

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: April 27, 2026

The Lake Mills City Council in a recent session were asked to consider the forgiveness of a sewer bill. The city has a policy of forgiveness according to City Clerk Diane Price.

Leon Christianson and Gary Helgeson of  Lake Mills approached the city for the bill forgiveness. The council voted in favor of the forgiveness pending a receipt or proof of repair of the water leak.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: April 27, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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