Guth Discusses New Commercial Drivers License Rules
With recent tragedies on the road involving truck drivers who could not understand road signs and getting involved in accidents, the state has taken action to try and prevent the problem. State Senator Dennis Guth explained that the Senate moved forward a bill that would make certain conditions a requirement.
Guth explained that the rules need to be put in place to further protect everyone on the road.
Guth is confident that the measure will pass and provide more safety on Iowa roads.
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