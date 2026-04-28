Emmetsburg Woman Killed in Kossuth County Crash

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa (April 27, 2026) — A two-vehicle crash at a rural Kossuth County intersection Monday morning left one person dead and two others injured, according to authorities.

The collision occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 90th Avenue and 210th Street.

Investigators say a 2014 Peterbilt semi, driven by Teddy Kutsch, 40, of Brule, Nebraska, was traveling southbound on 90th Avenue when it failed to stop at the intersection. The semi collided with an eastbound 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Carolee Wise, 47, of Emmetsburg.

Wise was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

A passenger in the Equinox, Bernadette Wise, 76, also of Emmetsburg, was injured. She was transported by Algona EMS to Kossuth Regional Health Center. Officials noted she was wearing a seatbelt, which likely reduced the severity of her injuries.

Kutsch was also injured in the crash and taken to Kossuth Regional Health Center. Authorities reported he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Emergency responders from Algona Fire, Police, and EMS assisted at the scene, along with the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management Agency. Oakcrest Funeral Home handled transport of the deceased.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.