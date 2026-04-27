The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/27/26

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. 9:15 a.m. Hold the Budget Hearing on the Wright County Budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027.

6. Review and act on Resolution 2026-14 to adopt the Fiscal Year 2026-2027 Wright County Budget.

7. Review and approve on Wright County Courthouse Grounds application for the Clarion Farmer’s Market (May 30th to September 26th excluding June 13th and July 4th).

8. Approve Matrix for the following hog confinements: Buffalo Site, Larry Olson Site in Lake Township, and Huntley Site in Boone Township.

9. Aaron J. Budweg, Wright County Economic Development, to present 2026 “Build with Bags” Grant

a. Review and act on 2026 Build with Bags grant.

10. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Discuss and consider options relating to Taylor Avenue Bridge.

11. Receive the Wright County FY 2025 Cost Allocation Plan and have the Chairperson sign the Certification of the Cost Allocation Plan.

12. Closed Session in accordance with Iowa Code Chapter 21.5(k) to discuss information contained in records in the custody of the governmental body that are confidential records pursuant to Section 22.7, subsection 50.

13. Old Business.

14. New Business.

15. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. Review and sign any drainage work orders.

6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.

7. 9:00 a.m. JDD Conference call with Hamilton County on 2026 Drainage Assessments.

8. Discuss Beaver dam’s, trapping, & tail bounty