The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/27/26
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. Please join the meeting by clicking on the link below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965?pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Review and approve Secondary Roads FY27 DOT Budget and Five-year Construction Program
6. Project updates/change orders
a. Conservation Remodel Project
b. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project
c. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project
d. Administrative Office Building Project
7. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
1. DD #10/Lat 6 submitted by Brian Tweeten
8. Claims
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