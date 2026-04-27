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The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/27/26

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor7 hours agoLast Updated: April 24, 2026

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. Please join the meeting by clicking on the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965?pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Review and approve Secondary Roads FY27 DOT Budget and Five-year Construction Program
6. Project updates/change orders
a. Conservation Remodel Project
b. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project
c. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project
d. Administrative Office Building Project
7. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
1. DD #10/Lat 6 submitted by Brian Tweeten
8. Claims

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor7 hours agoLast Updated: April 24, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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