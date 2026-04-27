The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/27/26

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. Please join the meeting by clicking on the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965?pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Review and approve Secondary Roads FY27 DOT Budget and Five-year Construction Program

6. Project updates/change orders

a. Conservation Remodel Project

b. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project

c. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project

d. Administrative Office Building Project

7. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

1. DD #10/Lat 6 submitted by Brian Tweeten

8. Claims