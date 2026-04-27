The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/27/26

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/802080173

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jason Lackore, Weed Commissioner, re: review and consider Resolution Noxious Weed Notice

9:25 a.m. Consider 8-month Special Class C Retail Alcohol License for Hancock County Agricultural Society with outdoor service

9:30 a.m. Review RFP(s) for auditing services, possibly consider award of RFP for auditing services for FY2026, 2027, and 2028

9:45 a.m. Discuss use of timeclocks/time reporting system

10:00 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider Amended Hancock County Secondary Roads IADOT FY2027 5-year construction program

10:15 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance

10:30 a.m. Linda Juhl, Treasurer, re: consider payroll change

10:35 a.m. Consider certification of Hancock County cost allocation plan for expenditures for FY2025

10:45 a.m. Review amendments to FY2025-2026 budget, possibly consider setting date and time for public hearing on amendment to Hancock County’s FY2025-2026 budget

Recess/Adjournment as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees

11:00 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

*Public forum for drainage

Consider drainage work orders

Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects

Discuss reporting of work for FEMA

Consider drainage invoices

Adjournment as Drainage Trustees

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item