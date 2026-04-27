The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/27/26
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/802080173
The proposed agenda is as follows:
Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jason Lackore, Weed Commissioner, re: review and consider Resolution Noxious Weed Notice
9:25 a.m. Consider 8-month Special Class C Retail Alcohol License for Hancock County Agricultural Society with outdoor service
9:30 a.m. Review RFP(s) for auditing services, possibly consider award of RFP for auditing services for FY2026, 2027, and 2028
9:45 a.m. Discuss use of timeclocks/time reporting system
10:00 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider Amended Hancock County Secondary Roads IADOT FY2027 5-year construction program
10:15 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance
10:30 a.m. Linda Juhl, Treasurer, re: consider payroll change
10:35 a.m. Consider certification of Hancock County cost allocation plan for expenditures for FY2025
10:45 a.m. Review amendments to FY2025-2026 budget, possibly consider setting date and time for public hearing on amendment to Hancock County’s FY2025-2026 budget
Recess/Adjournment as Board of Supervisors
Convene as Drainage Trustees
11:00 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Consider drainage work orders
Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects
Discuss reporting of work for FEMA
Consider drainage invoices
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item
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