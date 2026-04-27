Ruth Gilpin

Ruth M. (Pringnitz) Gilpin, 87, of Belmond, IA, formerly of Klemme, IA, died, Thursday, April 23, 2026, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond. Public funeral services will be Thursday, April 30, 2026, 10:30 AM, at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st St. S.E., Belmond. The Reverend Lauren Bonsa will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Public visitation will be Wednesday at the Belmond United Methodist Church from 5-7 PM and will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at church Thursday. Memorials suggestions in Ruth’s memory include Belmond United Methodist Church, Belmond-Klemme Scholarship Foundation 1 & 2, Belmond Ambulance, Belmond Hospital Foundation, donor’s choice, or to the family % Wanda Torkelson, 1895 160th St., Klemme, IA 50449. Ruth’s funeral service will be live streamed on the Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page or the Belmond United Methodist Church Facebook page. Just LIKE either page to view.

Ruth Marie Gilpin, the daughter of Bernard Francis and Ruth (Abele) Pringnitz, was born at home in Hancock County, Iowa, on March 31, 1939, where she then grew up. She was baptized in the Liberty Methodist Church where she was later confirmed (Liberty Township, Hancock County, Iowa). She was the oldest of five children. Her elementary school years were spent attending Liberty Township #9 (Hancock County, Iowa). Ruth graduated from Klemme Community School in 1956. Through the years she kept track of many of her school mates.

The importance of family began in her growing years. There were always family and friends to play with, along with the enjoyment of wonderful family events and special times in her little country church. There she began her love of music, especially hymns. She began her faith journey singing “Jesus Loves Me” as well as the hymns she has chosen for her Life Celebration! Her faith grew stronger as the years went by. During her childhood she also learned many lessons about work and the farm and caring for children as she was always counted on to be a helper. At a very early age she learned how to drive a tractor and do chores.

After graduation she worked at the Klemme Vet Office where she met the love of her life, Dick Gilpin. Ruth then worked at banks for 31 years, including banks in Klemme, Goodell, and Belmond. During her work years she formed many lifelong friendships and co-workers often enjoyed those friendships beyond the work setting.

On April 6, 1958, she married Clarence R. (Dick) Gilpin at the Liberty Methodist Church. It was a beautiful Easter Sunday beginning a lovely marriage of 66 years. They enjoyed many happy times together. The began their life living in Klemme in 1960 and then moving east of Klemme in 1961 where they lived and farmed for 51 years. Through the years they encountered lots of hard work, working side by side with the livestock chores and field work, but there was always lots of love. Raising their two daughters Wanda Jean and Sue Ann was a very special part of their lives. They always made time for their many activities such as various sports, music events, and 4-H projects. After moving to Belmond in 2009, they continued to farm until retirement in 2022.

When the grandchildren came along, Amy Marie Torkelson (Swenson) and Caleb Joseph Torkelson, they enjoyed some of the best years of their lives. Ruth rarely missed any of their sports activities, dance recitals and other school events. Ruth enjoyed their friends and was always on hand to open their home to them, serving homemade cookies and treats like those great homemade chocolate malts to anyone Amy or Caleb brought home with them. As they were blessed with great-grandsons Creighton, Ryerson, and Huxtyn Swenson, they continued to be faithful in attending their t-ball games, church activities, birthday parties and following their wrestling. Playing games and reading stories together were happy times.

Ruth served on the Klemme Apartments Board, was a4-H Leader and also participated in many church activities such as singing in the choir, playing piano, teaching Sunday school, youth leadership as well as other jobs in the church.

Her flowers, embroidering quilts, pillowcases and dish towels for family and friends, playing cards, games and watching birds were some of the things that kept her life full of joy. Hawkeye basketball and football on TV kept her young. She kept track of scores and other important sports information for her family! Ruth enjoyed music by playing in an accordion band, teaching and playing piano for fun and church, and listening to her favorite CDs.

Her family will miss Ruthie’s buns and rolls, along with her wonderful pies, brownies, malts and special potato dishes. It was important for her to provide everyone’s favorites. There was always room at the table for one more friend. All were welcome at her table. Ruthie was always first in line to help anyone. She was thoughtful and generous, willing to let her work go to help someone else in need. Her positive nature and wonderful laugh always made a difference.

He memory will burn brightly in the hearts and minds of daughters Wanda (Joe) Torkelson, Klemme, IA and Sue (Neal) Haugland, Klemme, IA; granddaughter Amy (Robert) Swenson and their children Crieghton, Ryerson and Huxtyn, and grandson Caleb Torkelson; siblings Margaret (Alan) Jass, Duane (Jean) Pringnitz, Madelyn (Seth) Priebe, Marian (Ed) Tlach; several special nieces and nephews, along with other extended family and friends.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Clarence R. (Dick) Gilpin July 2024, her parents Bernard and Ruth (Abele) Pringnitz; parents in-law Leon and Verbelle (Riley) Gilpin; brother and sisters in-law Paul Gilpin, Cora Bella Gilpin, and Judith (Willard) Fenske. Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA. http://www. andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral. com 641-444-4474