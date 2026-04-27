Gas Prices Jump across Iowa, Outpacing National Increase

MASON CITY, Iowa — Gas prices across Iowa climbed sharply over the past week, rising 15.8 cents per gallon to an average of $3.71, according to new data from GasBuddy.

The increase continues a broader upward trend. Prices in Iowa are now 41 cents higher than just a month ago and 72.6 cents higher than this time last year.

GasBuddy’s daily survey also highlights a wide price gap across the state. The lowest reported price on Sunday was $3.11 per gallon, while the highest reached $4.39 — a difference of $1.28 per gallon.

Nationally, gas prices also moved higher, though at a slower pace. The U.S. average rose 7 cents over the past week to $4.04 per gallon. That figure is up 5.7 cents from a month ago and 94.3 cents higher than a year ago, based on data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports at over 150,000 gas stations.

Meanwhile, diesel prices offered some relief. The national average for diesel fuel fell 9.2 cents in the last week, bringing the current average to $5.408 per gallon.