Garner Christian Child Care Center Holds its Open House

Along with housing, child care has become one of the biggest issues facing families looking to move into a community. Many area cities and communities struggle with these issues. Garner has seen good growth amongst is businesses and industrial locations driving the need for child care even higher.

Businesses in Garner began to step up when it was announced that the Garner Christian Child Care Center was ambitiously looking to expand out of the back of a church to a full service center. Business and industry contributed needed funding to build and operate the center.

The center is now built on the corner of Division and Lyons Streets in Garner and Board President Reid Weiland is very happy with the expansion.

Weiland admits that the need for child care in the area maybe greater than what the center is capable of handling, but the center has made great strides in answering the call.

Weiland emphasized that the center has a pair of focused objectives to help the parents take care of their children.

The center has three sections which are 0-12 months, 1-3 years, 3-5 years and beyond which are ready for use.