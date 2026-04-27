Winnebago County Board to Meet Tuesday

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am and you can view the meeting on kiow.com or b1031.com at that time. The board will open with a public hearing on a reclassification report of Drainage District 14 Lateral 4 and 4A. The board will then consider approval of the report.

During the discussion involving drainage, Winnebago County resident Laurence Doden wants to reiterate his concerns over Drainage District 35 Lateral 12. The water from the system goes into a natural waterway and Doden has stated that it doesn’t drain into the waterway sufficiently enough.

The meeting will turn its attention to secondary roads and bridges. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will discuss the state of the roads then participate in a preconstruction public hearing on a bridge. The board will hear about the plans, costs, and forms of contract for the project before accepting and awarding the project to a bidder.

Hancock and Winnebago County Emergency Manager Andy Buffington will present the long awaited Hazard Mitigation Plan for the county. The report will outline for the county what should be done in the event of an emergency such as a natural or man-made disaster. The board may consider approval of the plan. Buffington will also discuss with the board the need for an Emergency Medical Service radio system by Buffalo Center.