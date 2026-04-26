Sunday Talk: Rowley on Going Beyond the 100th Day

This week, the Iowa Capitol saw the Volunteer Iowa Awards Ceremony and the Purple Star school designation ceremony. Thank you to Wayne and Connie Finnern for making the trip down to Des Moines on Thursday to explore our beautiful capitol building. My secretary, Teegan Jones, had a wonderful time meeting with them and showing them around.

On Wednesday, the senior class from Bishop-Garrigan High School in Algona was invited to the capitol to receive the distinguished Carrie Chapman Catt award from the Secretary of State. The award, which recognizes Iowa high schools who achieve an incredible 90% voter registration rate for eligible students, is a tremendous feat for the Algona community, and certainly worth plaudits. Congratulations to Bishop-Garrigan High School! Special thanks also to Bishop-Garrigan High School staff and faculty who made this trip possible for their students to be recognized and see government in action this session.

Tuesday marked the 100th day and scheduled end of session and the end of per diem expenses, such as legislator pay. There is still much work to complete, so legislators will remain negotiating on important issues until they are wrapped up in the near future. Here is a brief recap on some bills of interest from this week:

SF 378, a bill that increases the default state speed limit from 55 MPH to 60 MPH, was passed by the Senate on Wednesday. We have been working on this legislation since last session and for some time now, so it is refreshing to move this ahead in the legislative process. SF 378 goes to Governor Reynolds’s desk for her signature.

SF 2428, a bill that amends school policies for navigating the discipline of students who cause violent or nonviolent disruptions, passed the Senate unanimously on Wednesday and heads to the House for consideration.

The last few weeks, Senate resolutions have been adopted by the Senate recognizing individual senators for their service to the State of Iowa as they will not be seeking re-election. SR 118 for Senator Jack Whitver was read on Monday and adopted. Senator Jack Whitver’s leadership in the Iowa Senate is historical. He led with balance, a winning attitude, always put Iowans’ interests first, and he did it with great humility. Jack believed it doesn’t matter who gets the credit, what matters is we got it done. He led by example and worked so well with colleagues and staff. He was a transformative Senate Majority Leader and he was an incredibly hard worker. There’s an old saying, “They don’t make ‘em like that anymore,” and after working with Senator Whitver, that is a fact. I want to thank you, Jack, for all you taught and gave to me on this senatorial journey. May God bless you, and your family. Please accept our grateful congratulations to you on your retirement – well-earned and well-deserved.

I want to thank all of you who have contacted me this week and I look forward to serving you this session.

My best form of contact is email at [email protected] or by cell (712) 330-5596. Make it a great week!

Senator Dave Rowley, District 5

Serving: Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Palo Alto, Kossuth, and Winnebago