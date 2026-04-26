Sunday Talk: Hermanson on the State Budget and Pediatric Cancer

It was a productive week at the Statehouse as we continue to focus on the core priorities of North Iowa: protecting our children, ensuring public safety, and providing much needed tax relief for our families. Here is an update on the work we are doing on your behalf in Des Moines.

A Responsible State Budget

I am pleased to report that we have reached a budget agreement with the Senate and the Governor’s office. The total budget is set at $9.645 billion, which represents a responsible and sustainable 1.43% increase in spending over last year.

As we finalize these numbers, our focus remains on fiscal discipline. We understand that this is not the state’s money; it is YOUR money. By keeping spending growth low and sustainable, we ensure that Iowa remains on firm financial footing while still meeting our essential obligations. With this agreement in place, we are on track to adjourn the 2026 legislative session “sine die” by the end of next week.

Investing in the Fight Against Pediatric Cancer

One of the most meaningful pieces of legislation to pass the House recently is HF 2758, which establishes a Pediatric Cancer Research Program at the University of Iowa.

This bill is a game changer for several reasons:

Permanent Funding: Unlike one-time grants, this is a “standing appropriation” of $3 million annually. This gives researchers the long-term certainty they need to conduct multi-year clinical trials.

Unlike one-time grants, this is a “standing appropriation” of $3 million annually. This gives researchers the long-term certainty they need to conduct multi-year clinical trials. Focus on Kids: Children are not just small adults. This funding is dedicated to research specifically for a child’s unique biology.

Children are not just small adults. This funding is dedicated to research specifically for a child’s unique biology. Accountability: The law strictly prohibits these funds from being used for administrative overhead. Every dollar is required to go directly toward laboratory research and clinical trials.

The House passed this bill with a unanimous 93-0 vote. While the Senate version currently proposes funding this through tax increases on nicotine products, I remain committed to ensuring this vital research is funded responsibly.

Closing the “Revolving Door” in Our Justice System

Public safety has been a top priority since day one, and we are working hard to close dangerous loopholes that allow violent offenders back onto our streets. This week, the House Government Oversight Committee advanced HSB 780 to prohibit so-called “warrant resolution clinics.”

These clinics came under scrutiny following a tragic incident in Polk County where an individual with a long history of violent convictions had an active warrant withdrawn at a clinic. Tragically, not even a week after being released, that individual was charged with first-degree murder.

Investigations revealed that the County Attorney’s office failed to fully review the criminal records of those participating in the clinic. Warrants are issued for a reason, and treating them as the “problem” rather than the underlying crime is an inversion of our laws. This legislation aims to restore the rule of law and ensure our system prioritizes victims and community safety over the convenience of violent repeat offenders.

Property Tax Reform

This week the House passed a comprehensive property tax reform plan (Amendment to SF 2472) designed to provide direct relief to homeowners, limit government spending, and bring much-needed transparency to your tax bill. While this is a significant step forward, please keep in mind that this is the House’s proposal and not the final bill, I fully expect the Senate will want to see some changes before we reach a final agreement.

Here are the primary ways this plan puts Iowans first:

DIRECT RELIEF

Homestead Exemption : We are moving to triple the homestead exemption to $15,000. This is a significant increase to help lower the taxable value of your primary residence immediately.

: We are moving to triple the homestead exemption to $15,000. This is a significant increase to help lower the taxable value of your primary residence immediately. Assessor Accountability: If your property assessment increases by more than 10% over two years, the burden of proof shifts to the assessor to justify that hike.

GOVERNMENT SPENDING

New Revenue Caps : This plan implements a 102% + new construction revenue cap for local governments.

: This plan implements a 102% + new construction revenue cap for local governments. Capping Reserves: Local government reserve balances would be capped at 35%.

TRANSPARENCY

Property Tax Dashboard : We are creating a new, statewide dashboard with parcel-level reporting. You deserve to see exactly where every dollar of your property tax goes.

: We are creating a new, statewide dashboard with parcel-level reporting. You deserve to see exactly where every dollar of your property tax goes. Clearer Statements: A new taxpayer statement will be designed to make your tax bill easier to read and understand.

TIF & SAVE REFORMS:

23-Year Sunset : Puts a clear expiration date (23 years) on all future Tax Increment Finance (TIF) districts.

: Puts a clear expiration date (23 years) on all future Tax Increment Finance (TIF) districts. Limits on “Perpetual” TIFs : For older, ongoing TIFs, the amendment limits increment usage to 60% after 20 years if they are above that threshold.

: For older, ongoing TIFs, the amendment limits increment usage to 60% after 20 years if they are above that threshold. School Funding : Future TIF projects will be restricted from using the “basic” $5.40 school levy, ensuring more money goes directly to our classrooms. Schools can also opt-in to exempt their $5.40 levy from TIFs.

: Future TIF projects will be restricted from using the “basic” $5.40 school levy, ensuring more money goes directly to our classrooms. Schools can also opt-in to exempt their $5.40 levy from TIFs. EMS Protections : EMS levies will be exempt from being diverted into TIF divisions and gives communities the option to increase the EMS levy max from $0.75 to $1.50 (with a vote of the people) to ensure our first responders have what they need.

: EMS levies will be exempt from being diverted into TIF divisions and gives communities the option to increase the EMS levy max from $0.75 to $1.50 (with a vote of the people) to ensure our first responders have what they need. SAVE Extension : Provides a 20-year extension for school infrastructure funding (SAVE) to ensure our students have safe, modern places to learn.

: Provides a 20-year extension for school infrastructure funding (SAVE) to ensure our students have safe, modern places to learn.

It is important to remember that the state never sees a dime of your property taxes. Every cent stays right here in our county to fund local schools, roads, and public safety. While the state doesn’t spend this money, the Legislature is responsible for setting the “rules of the road” for how the burden is imposed on taxpayers. Our focus on reform is about protecting the taxpayer, ensuring fairness, and increasing transparency. Ultimately, accountability for these dollars starts at the local level, and our goal is to ensure your “family budget” takes priority over the “government budget.”

As always, please reach out with any questions or comments regarding these issues or any other matters before the Iowa House.

Serviam,

Christian

Christian Hermanson

State Representative

Iowa House District 59