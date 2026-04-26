Sunday Talk: Guth on Pediatric Cancer Research

We are in the fifteenth week of the legislation session, and Tuesday marked the 100th day and the scheduled final day of the legislative session. As predicted and with important work still to be completed, we will be heading into overtime. Our budget targets are agreed on and we do anticipate ending the session by the end of next week.

One big topic talked about this week was additional funding for pediatric cancer research. Senate File 2480 implements an additional tax on alternative nicotine or vapor products and appropriates $3 million to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital for conducting pediatric research. We heard, in multiple subcommittees on this bill, moving testimony by families that have seen the miracles worked at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. We also heard the other side of those stories about families who lost their children afflicted by cancer. SF 2480 creates a designated, sustainable funding source specific to pediatric cancer for research, clinical therapies, and physician-scientist leadership at the University of Iowa. The first $3 million raised under this new tax will fund those opportunities and give us the chance to get more information on how we can combat cancer in our state.

This week we also passed Senate File 2428, which addresses discipline for student-caused nonviolent or violent disruptions in school classrooms. This bill came to us after hearing from teachers having issues in their own classrooms and getting hurt when all they want to do is focus on teaching. SF 2428 expands the definition for non-violent and violent interruptions and establishes policies for those students who cause disruptions to be admitted back into the classrooms. As teachers work to prepare Iowa students for success, it is crucial they are able to do so in a safe environment, for both themselves and their students. This bill is a great step forward to help protect students and teachers and ensure the classroom can be a safe place for learning.

We have heard from constituents who are interested in becoming foster parents that they have ultimately decided against going through the training because of the cumbersome requirements. Senate File 473 adds new protections relating to a person’s sincerely held religious or moral beliefs and moves the focus to their ability to provide foster care or as a prospective adoptive parent. This bill does not assert or apply a single religious belief on any applicant or placement of a child within the system. It ensures Iowa HHS does not adopt future policy that may discriminate against certain individuals solely based on their sincerely held religious or moral beliefs. We want to encourage anyone who wants to become a foster parent or kinship caregiver to do so. This does not change any training requirements to become a foster parent or kinship caregiver, but ensures these individuals are able to foster and raise a child consistent with their religious or moral beliefs.

There is meaningful discussion continuing on property rights. I will remain firmly in the camp that God gives us those rights, not government. We should not infringe on those rights for anything not of public use, and even then we should require a very high amount of voluntary participation.

I’m pushing hard to get my crops in and I pray that God blesses us with a productive and profitable year in Iowa.