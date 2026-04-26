House Fire Destroys Albert Lea Home; No Injuries Reported

ALBERT LEA, Minn. — A house fire Saturday evening resulted in the total loss of a home in Albert Lea, though no injuries were reported.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue (ALFR) responded to a call at 7:16 p.m. on April 25 reporting a fire at 730 Alcove St. Upon arrival, firefighters observed flames coming from two sides of the residence.

Crews quickly deployed hose lines and brought the fire under control.

The home’s residents were not inside when firefighters arrived. According to ALFR, they had been alerted by smoke alarms sounding in the house. After investigating, they discovered a fire in a rear bedroom and evacuated immediately with their pets before calling 911. They took shelter at a neighboring home and were unharmed.

Officials said the structure and its contents were a total loss.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified and is working with a department investigator to determine the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including the Albert Lea Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service and the Salvation Army.

Fire officials are reminding residents to ensure smoke alarms are functioning properly and to regularly practice home escape plans.