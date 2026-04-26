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2026 Drake Relays Results

Local Athletes Took Part in the Annual Event in Des Moines

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland6 minutes agoLast Updated: April 26, 2026
Drake University Stadium from 2025 Iowa High School State Track & Field Championships (Zarren Egesdal)

The 116th Drake Relays recently wrapped up in Des Moines. Below are the results for the KIOW area athletes who participated. There are about 2 weeks left of the regular season for track and field. Then, schools will take part in their conference meets, followed by their state qualifying meets on May 14, where they’ll look to punch their tickets back to the Blue Oval at Drake University in Des Moines.

Athlete’s Grade in Parenthesis

Thursday April 23

Boys High Jump

Clear Lake – Kysen Lamb (11) – 6th (6 feet 6 inches)

Girls Shot Put

Clear Lake – Taylor Schwenn (11) – 10th (40 feet 3.25 inches)

Girls Long Jump

Clear Lake – Ella Landau (11) – 21st (16 feet 7.5 inches)

Friday April 24

Boys Long Jump

Mason City – Drew Hobart (12) – 9th (21 feet 4 inches)

Central Springs – Braydin Crum (12) – 10th (20 feet 10.50 inches)

Boys Shot Put

Saint Ansgar – Braden Halvorson (12) – 22nd (47 feet 3.50 inches)

Boys 4x200m Relay

Clear Lake – Isaac Smith (12), Sam Dodge (12), Maddon McIntire (9), Kolby Hodnefield (12) – 21st (1:28:07)

Boys 400m

Clear Lake – Kolby Hodnefield (12) – 4th (48.14s)

Boys 4x400m Relay

Clear Lake – Isaac Brownlee (11), Jaxson McIntire (11), Maddon McIntire (9), Kolby Hodnefield (12) – 4th Prelim (3:17.41) Qualified for finals Saturday

Saturday April 25

Girls 4x100m Relay (96 entries)

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Bella Schisel (12), Hayden Bredlow (10), Alayna Englin (9), Malia Hinz (10) – 24th (49.57s)

West Hancock – Aubrey Madson (12), Iselle Weiland (10), Ava Keiper (11), Vanessa Mendez (12) – 67th (51.13s)

Clear Lake – Lillian Moran (10), Ella Landau (11), Taylor Schwenn (11), Lauren Englin (12) – 71st (51.16s)

Mason City – Mara Dixon (10), Piper Johnson (12), Peyton Zilge (11), Latasha York (11) – 77th (51.45s)

Forest City – Tess Klaassen (10), Cadence Sletten (12), Lexi Isebrand (12), Chloe Hennigar (12) – 87th (51.87s)

Boys 4x100m Relay (96 entries)

Mason City – Drew Hobart (12), Drayden Witt (12), Andrew Fingalsen (12), Jameer Falls (11) – 74th (44.135s)

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Chance Derr (9), Ryan Englin (11), Preston Davison (10), Demascus Ealey Jr (10) – 75th (44.138s)

Clear Lake – Isaac Smith (12), Kolby Hodnefield (12), Sam Dodge (12), Maddon McIntire (9) – DNF

Boys 400m Hurdles

Forest City – Holden Reynolds (11) – 14th (53.99s)

Boys 4x400m Relay Finals

Clear Lake – Isaac Brownlee (11), Jaxson McIntire (11), Maddon McIntire (9), Kolby Hodnefield (12) – DQ

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland6 minutes agoLast Updated: April 26, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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