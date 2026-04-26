2026 Drake Relays Results
Local Athletes Took Part in the Annual Event in Des Moines
The 116th Drake Relays recently wrapped up in Des Moines. Below are the results for the KIOW area athletes who participated. There are about 2 weeks left of the regular season for track and field. Then, schools will take part in their conference meets, followed by their state qualifying meets on May 14, where they’ll look to punch their tickets back to the Blue Oval at Drake University in Des Moines.
Athlete’s Grade in Parenthesis
Thursday April 23
Boys High Jump
Clear Lake – Kysen Lamb (11) – 6th (6 feet 6 inches)
Girls Shot Put
Clear Lake – Taylor Schwenn (11) – 10th (40 feet 3.25 inches)
Girls Long Jump
Clear Lake – Ella Landau (11) – 21st (16 feet 7.5 inches)
Friday April 24
Boys Long Jump
Mason City – Drew Hobart (12) – 9th (21 feet 4 inches)
Central Springs – Braydin Crum (12) – 10th (20 feet 10.50 inches)
Boys Shot Put
Saint Ansgar – Braden Halvorson (12) – 22nd (47 feet 3.50 inches)
Boys 4x200m Relay
Clear Lake – Isaac Smith (12), Sam Dodge (12), Maddon McIntire (9), Kolby Hodnefield (12) – 21st (1:28:07)
Boys 400m
Clear Lake – Kolby Hodnefield (12) – 4th (48.14s)
Boys 4x400m Relay
Clear Lake – Isaac Brownlee (11), Jaxson McIntire (11), Maddon McIntire (9), Kolby Hodnefield (12) – 4th Prelim (3:17.41) Qualified for finals Saturday
Saturday April 25
Girls 4x100m Relay (96 entries)
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Bella Schisel (12), Hayden Bredlow (10), Alayna Englin (9), Malia Hinz (10) – 24th (49.57s)
West Hancock – Aubrey Madson (12), Iselle Weiland (10), Ava Keiper (11), Vanessa Mendez (12) – 67th (51.13s)
Clear Lake – Lillian Moran (10), Ella Landau (11), Taylor Schwenn (11), Lauren Englin (12) – 71st (51.16s)
Mason City – Mara Dixon (10), Piper Johnson (12), Peyton Zilge (11), Latasha York (11) – 77th (51.45s)
Forest City – Tess Klaassen (10), Cadence Sletten (12), Lexi Isebrand (12), Chloe Hennigar (12) – 87th (51.87s)
Boys 4x100m Relay (96 entries)
Mason City – Drew Hobart (12), Drayden Witt (12), Andrew Fingalsen (12), Jameer Falls (11) – 74th (44.135s)
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Chance Derr (9), Ryan Englin (11), Preston Davison (10), Demascus Ealey Jr (10) – 75th (44.138s)
Clear Lake – Isaac Smith (12), Kolby Hodnefield (12), Sam Dodge (12), Maddon McIntire (9) – DNF
Boys 400m Hurdles
Forest City – Holden Reynolds (11) – 14th (53.99s)
Boys 4x400m Relay Finals
Clear Lake – Isaac Brownlee (11), Jaxson McIntire (11), Maddon McIntire (9), Kolby Hodnefield (12) – DQ
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