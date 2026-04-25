The Worth County Board of Supervisors to Meet Monday

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting at that time on either kiow.com or b1031.com. The board will go over road maintenance with Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm. He will ask the board to review and possibly approve the Secondary Roads Fiscal Year 27 DOT Budget and Five-year Construction Program.

The board will go over project updates on the Conservation Remodel Project, the Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project, the Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project, and the Administrative Office Building Project.

Drainage issues will also be discussed as the board will look into a work order for Drainage District #10/Lateral #6 submitted by Brian Tweeten. They will also address any other drainage claims and issues.

The supervisors will get an update on the general maintenance of the courthouse building and grounds and hold a department head discussion.