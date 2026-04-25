Saturday Morning Fishing Report: area Fishing Rated Fair to Good
Area Weather
Northwest
Black Hawk Management District
- Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638
Shore fishing is productive on many area lakes. Water temperatures are in the mid-60s. Last updated on 04/23/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 63.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Water Temperature (°F): 63.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are picking up some crappie from shore. Try anywhere in Town Bay, near the fish house, and along Ice House Point shoreline.
- Walleye – Good: Anglers are picking up fish by boat and from shore. Jigs and crawlers work best; anglers are also using crankbaits. Popular places to fish include: Town Bay, along Ice House Point shoreline, North shore, and the east end near the outlet.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Panfish action has started to pick up. Look for crappie near shore in woody structure.
- Walleye – Fair
Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)
- Water Temperature (°F): 62.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Walleye – Fair: Target walleye along the east shore, north shore, near the inlet, and in the marina as the water temperatures warm up. Use a twister or try a minnow or leach under a bobber from shore.
- White Bass – Fair
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Clear Lake Management District
- Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517
For information on lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office. Last updated on 04/09/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 58.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Lake level is 0.84 inches above crest. All courtesy docks are in for the season.
- Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching walleyes on a variety of baits.
- Yellow Bass – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with bait.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The courtesy dock is in for the season.
- Black Crappie – Fair: Try trolling or drift fishing in 5 to 10 feet of water.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Largemouth Bass – Fair
- Yellow Perch – Status Unsure
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The courtesy dock is in for the season.
- Largemouth Bass – Fair
- Yellow Perch – Slow
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
The river level is 6.10 feet.
Northern Pike – Fair: Northern Pike are hitting live bait, jigs and crankbaits.
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Spirit Lake Management District
- Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542
Boat ramp courtesy docks are in place. Water temperatures have risen significantly. Most lakes are in the upper 50s to low 60s. Many fish species have started to move into shallower water. The walleye season is closed on the Iowa Great Lakes until May 2nd. Last updated on 04/23/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 62.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
All ramps are open. The walleye season is closed until May 2nd.
- Black Crappie – Slow
- Bluegill – Fair
- Pumpkinseed – Fair
- Water Temperature (°F): 62.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Water Temperature (°F): 60.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Some anglers have been catching fish from shore.
- Yellow Bass – Fair: Anglers had been reporting lots of smaller yellow bass during the ice season.
Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)
- Water Temperature (°F): 60.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Water Temperature (°F): 60.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Boat ramp docks are in. The channel at Templar Park boat ramp is open, allowing easier travel to and from the lake. The walleye season is closed until May 2nd.
- Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are catching fish in 16 feet of water. Using electronics makes it easy to get on top of fish. Try 1/16th and 1/32nd ounce jigs with a minnow or plastic.
- Bluegill – Good: Some anglers have been successful with hook, worm and bobber from shore.
- Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers were catching good amounts of quality-size, 9- to 13-inch fish during the ice season.
- Water Temperature (°F): 56.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
All ramps should be available for use. The walleye season is closed until May 2nd.
Bluegill – Slow: Anglers had been successful on the major bays during the ice season.
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