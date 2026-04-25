Saturday Morning Fishing Report: area Fishing Rated Fair to Good

Area Weather

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East southeast wind around 8 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night A chance of showers before 10pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10pm and 1am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 52. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then showers between 10am and 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 66. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Northwest

Black Hawk Management District

Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638

Shore fishing is productive on many area lakes. Water temperatures are in the mid-60s. Last updated on 04/23/2026

Arrowhead Lake (Sac)

Water Temperature (°F): 63.0

63.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Hawk Lake (Sac)

Water Temperature (°F): 63.0

63.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are picking up some crappie from shore. Try anywhere in Town Bay, near the fish house, and along Ice House Point shoreline.

Anglers are picking up some crappie from shore. Try anywhere in Town Bay, near the fish house, and along Ice House Point shoreline. Walleye – Good: Anglers are picking up fish by boat and from shore. Jigs and crawlers work best; anglers are also using crankbaits. Popular places to fish include: Town Bay, along Ice House Point shoreline, North shore, and the east end near the outlet.

Brushy Creek Lake (Webster)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Panfish action has started to pick up. Look for crappie near shore in woody structure.

Walleye – Fair

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)

Water Temperature (°F): 62.0

62.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Walleye – Fair: Target walleye along the east shore, north shore, near the inlet, and in the marina as the water temperatures warm up. Use a twister or try a minnow or leach under a bobber from shore.

Target walleye along the east shore, north shore, near the inlet, and in the marina as the water temperatures warm up. Use a twister or try a minnow or leach under a bobber from shore. White Bass – Fair

Clear Lake Management District

Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517

For information on lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office. Last updated on 04/09/2026

Clear Lake (Cerro Gordo)

Water Temperature (°F): 58.0

58.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Lake level is 0.84 inches above crest. All courtesy docks are in for the season.

Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching walleyes on a variety of baits.

Anglers are catching walleyes on a variety of baits. Yellow Bass – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with bait.

Crystal Lake (Hancock)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The courtesy dock is in for the season.

Black Crappie – Fair: Try trolling or drift fishing in 5 to 10 feet of water.

Rice Lake (Winnebago)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Largemouth Bass – Fair

Yellow Perch – Status Unsure

Silver Lake (Worth) (Worth)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The courtesy dock is in for the season.

Winnebago River (Cerro Gordo)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

The river level is 6.10 feet.

Northern Pike – Fair: Northern Pike are hitting live bait, jigs and crankbaits.

Spirit Lake Management District

Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542

Boat ramp courtesy docks are in place. Water temperatures have risen significantly. Most lakes are in the upper 50s to low 60s. Many fish species have started to move into shallower water. The walleye season is closed on the Iowa Great Lakes until May 2nd. Last updated on 04/23/2026

East Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 62.0

62.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

All ramps are open. The walleye season is closed until May 2nd.

Black Crappie – Slow

Bluegill – Fair

Pumpkinseed – Fair

Ingham Lake (Emmet)

Water Temperature (°F): 62.0

62.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Lost Island Lake (Palo Alto)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Some anglers have been catching fish from shore.

Yellow Bass – Fair: Anglers had been reporting lots of smaller yellow bass during the ice season.

Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Spirit Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Boat ramp docks are in. The channel at Templar Park boat ramp is open, allowing easier travel to and from the lake. The walleye season is closed until May 2nd.

Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are catching fish in 16 feet of water. Using electronics makes it easy to get on top of fish. Try 1/16th and 1/32nd ounce jigs with a minnow or plastic.

Anglers are catching fish in 16 feet of water. Using electronics makes it easy to get on top of fish. Try 1/16th and 1/32nd ounce jigs with a minnow or plastic. Bluegill – Good: Some anglers have been successful with hook, worm and bobber from shore.

Some anglers have been successful with hook, worm and bobber from shore. Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers were catching good amounts of quality-size, 9- to 13-inch fish during the ice season.

West Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 56.0

56.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

All ramps should be available for use. The walleye season is closed until May 2nd.

Bluegill – Slow: Anglers had been successful on the major bays during the ice season.