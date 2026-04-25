North Iowa Outdoors: Communities Can Get Grants to Plant Trees

Communities across Iowa that want to spruce up their tree canopies can now apply for grants to buy trees to plant, and the grants will cover other costs like mulch, tree staking and protection, and even supplemental watering. Chip Murrow, an urban forestry program specialist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), says the Iowa Tree Planting Grants are available for governmental entities, volunteer groups, and service organizations.

Murrow says the grants are to help plant trees on publicly-owned properties — to diversify the tree canopy, increase tree benefits, aid with energy costs and health disparities, and to increase access to parks and nature. The application process will only be open for a few more months.

The deadline to apply is June 22nd. Recipients will be notified by July 1st. Funding for the programs comes from the USDA Forest Service Inflation Reduction Act. https://www.iowadnr.gov/programs-services/forestry-resources/urban-forestry/urban-forestry-grant-programs