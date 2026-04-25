Hancock County Board to Discuss Roads and Weeds

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 9am. You can view the meeting at that time on kiow.com or b1031.com.

The board will open the meeting with an open forum allowing the public to address the board on issues they feel are important to the board. If the issue is not on the agenda, the board will not act on it, but could place it on a future agenda.

The supervisors will meet with Jason Lackore, Weed Commissioner, to review and consider a Resolution on a Noxious Weed Notice. The supervisors will be asked to review a series of requests for proposals for auditing services, possibly consider award of Request For Proposals for auditing services for the Fiscal Years 2026, 2027, and 2028.

Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis County will give an update on Secondary Roads, and ask the board to consider the Amended Hancock County Secondary Roads IADOT Fiscal Year 2027 5-year construction program.

The supervisors are scheduled to consider certification of the Hancock County cost allocation plan for expenditures for Fiscal Year 2025. They will also review amendments to Fiscal Year 2025-2026 budget, possibly consider setting the date and time for a public hearing on an amendment to Hancock County’s Fiscal Year 2025-2026 budget.

The board will adjourn as supervisors and convene as drainage trustees to handle work orders, invoices, and reports to FEMA.